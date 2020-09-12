ALFRED — The Princeton Review recently released its 2021 Best 386 Colleges and, for the 29th straight year, Alfred University appears on the list. Alfred University — one of 45 colleges and universities in New York State recognized — has been honored by the Princeton Review each year since the publication released its first Best Colleges list in 1992.

Princeton Review publishes the Best Colleges list each year, using data from more than 2,000 colleges and universities nationwide. The publication said it selects honored institutions based on “our high opinion of their academics.” Other factors it takes into account include admissions, tuition and financial aid, student body, campus life, and job placement/careers.

In addition to using hard data to formulate its list, the Princeton Review also takes into account testimonials from students. Ours pointed to Alfred University’s “variety of academic opportunities” that make it easy for them to take subjects outside of one’s major. Alfred University offers “other majors versus a traditional art (school) setting,” an art and design student commented. “If I had decided to change majors, Alfred has almost every opportunity.”

Other students pointed to Alfred’s “talented and dedicated faculty,” who “bring a level of vibrancy and academic encouragement through enthusiasm to the classroom…. The professors are always pushing you to reach your full potential” and are “always willing to put time into student independent projects.”

Still others stressed the importance of small class sizes to their academic success at Alfred.

“It is the closest to one-on-one teaching you can get,” a clinical and counseling psychology major noted, “The classroom size is perfect for a more personalized education.”

The recognition from Princeton Review follows Alfred University being cited in the 2020 US News and World Report rankings. In that report, Alfred ranked 38th overall in the North for regional universities and was ninth in the Best Values category. The US News rankings put our graduate programs in art in high standing, with our ceramic art master’s degree program ranked number one in the nation and our Bachelor of Fine Arts graduate program ranked 10th.