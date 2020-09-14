Steuben County officials say state DOH will be retesting all employees and residents this week

The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that five Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 342 confirmed cases, 13 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

– Town of Bath

– Village of Bath (4)

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigations indicate all of the individuals are employees of the Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center and reported visiting the follow locations within the investigation timeframe:

– 9/3/20 – Walmart in Painted Post

– 9/7/20 – Walmart in Painted Post

– 9/7/20 or 9/8/20 – Dollar General on State Route 415 in Bath

– 9/7/20 or 9/8/20 – Angry Oven Pizza in Bath

– 9/8/20 Morning – Bath Chiropractic and Wellness

– 9/8/20 Afternoon – Peacock’s Hometown Barber Shop in Bath

– 9/9/20 – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville

– 9/9/20 Evening – Texas Roadhouse in Horseheads

– 9/10/20 Morning – Rice’s Auto Center in Corning

– 9/11/20 Evening – Liberty Street Pub in Bath

– 9/12/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell

– 9/12/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell

– 9/13/20 Evening – Tops in Bath

"It is concerning to see a handful of new cases from a nursing facility now," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "The New York State Department of Health will be investigating further, and testing of all residents and staff is expected to be completed this week. We need all community members to continue to wear masks and social distance to slow any potential spread outside the facility."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.