2020 Steuben County Spay Neuter Blitz for Feral Cats at Fairgrounds

HORNELL — The Hornell Area Humane Society is taking a proactive approach in Steuben County to reducing the number of feral, free roaming and stray cats in local neighborhoods.

In celebration of Feral Cat Month, the Hornell Area Humane Society (HAHS) announced a countywide partnership with Barn Cat Outreach, Paradise Garden Animal Haven and Finger Lakes SPCA, Inc, to provide a large scale spay/neuter feral cat clinic at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath.

HAHS has an agreement with Steuben County government to continue the SPIRIT program started in 2017 and expand its feral cat spay/neuter services to a larger area in Steuben County.

"Due to COVID-19, this has been a challenging year to accomplish our goals," said Sandra Rapp, HAHS Board of Directors Vice President. "We have created a unique approach to partner with local area veterinarian staff and other shelters! The funding will help to expand the program and provide Steuben County residents an affordable option to reduce the amount of unwanted litters in the feral/free roaming cat population. The cost of a feral cat spay/neuter in Steuben County Spay Neuter Blitz will be dropped from $25 to a $10 refundable deposit with the goal of spaying/neutering 75 feral/free roaming cats."

An average cat has 1-8 kittens per litter and 2-3 liters per year. During her productive life, one female cat could have more than 100 kittens. A single pair of cats and their kittens can produce as many as 420,000 kittens in just seven years.

"It is critical to have these cats spayed or neutered to help curb the cat population in the community and help keep the existing population healthy," said. Mary Nisbet, HAHS Executive Director.

Every year May/June rolls around and shelters are swamped with calls and requests to help with kittens or take kittens in and it continues into the fall. Some of these kittens are abandoned, sick, injured or motherless. Some are unwanted by their families. Many people are just overwhelmed by the cost of care and responsibility.

The Hornell Area Humane Society is also partnering with Rio Vista Veterinary Hospital, Dr. Wilcox, Dr. Wilson, Dr. Ryan and Dr. Doucette to make the event a success.

"We are very appreciative of their support to help these community cats.

For more information and details on the event, contact hahstnvr@gmail.com

Appointments will need to be made ahead of time, no walk ins.

"Thank you for your continued support of our community animals," said Rapp. "Together we can truly make a difference in these animals lives!"