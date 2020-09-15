Survey, public listening sessions give residents a voice

HORNELL — The Hornell Police Department, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies throughout Steuben County, is encouraging residents to make their voice heard.

A survey of police services is currently underway to better assist local law enforcement "in aligning services to best serve the community and enhance the quality of police services for all citizens."

"I would encourage everyone take the survey," said Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray. "It’s a great way for people to give feedback to the police."

The community outreach is part of the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative being led by the City of Hornell, City of Corning and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the survey, Virtual Public Listening Sessions for Steuben County residents are being held this week on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.,

Wednesday from 12-3 p.m., and Thursday from 6-9 p.m.

To join the virtual meeting, use the following ZOOM link: https://zoom.us/j/93551456031?pwd=ZG5MWU9xMDJsNDJ3c2l3RURvelZtdz09

The Meeting ID is 935 5145 6031 and the passcode is 795272.

Each public listening session is limited to the first 500 people. To support maximum participation, police ask that members of the public only attend one session.

Steuben County’s Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative was formed to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order on police reform. The collaborative will develop a model plan that law enforcement agencies throughout Steuben County can use as a guide.

In Hornell, Chief Murray said HPD officers remain attuned to the tensions between law enforcement and reform advocates sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tensions recently increased regionally when the death of Rochester man Daniel Prude in police custody was revealed this month.

Murray said the people of Hornell of all backgrounds "have been very supportive of the police and they always have been for the most part." The chief encouraged residents to take the survey to better inform local police departments of any community needs or concerns.

Steuben County residents can access the survey until Sept. 20. It can be found online at the following links:

– City of Hornell’s website (www.cityofhornell.com) under the "Police Survey" link at the bottom of the homepage.

– City of Corning’s website (www.cityofcorning.com) under the "Police Survey" tab at the top of the homepage.

– Steuben County Sheriff’s website (https://www.steubencony.org) under the "Police Reform Update" tab on the left side of the homepage.

– Directly through an internet browser (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T8CCMXW).

– City of Hornell residents without internet access may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the Hornell Police Department by calling 324-2860.

– City of Corning residents without internet access may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the City Manager’s office at City Hall or by calling the office at 607-962-0340 ext. 1112.

– Other Steuben County residents may obtain a paper copy of the survey from the Steuben County’s Sheriff’s Office or their local police department. All paper surveys can be submitted in a sealed envelope at any of the pick-up locations.