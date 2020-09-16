ANDOVER — Allegany County District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Village of Andover new office on E. Greenwood Street, Andover.

This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, let one of your District IV Legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker.

Town and village board members, as well as members of the general public, are encouraged to attend.

District IV Legislators are Karl Graves, Gary Barnes and Steven Havey.