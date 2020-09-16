CORNING - Members of several volunteer fire departments held a surprise drive-by fire truck parade Saturday to show respect to Ralph D. Miller, a charter member of the East Corning Fire Department, for his years of service, and to present him with the department's Firefighter of the Year award for 2020 - an award already named in his honor.

"He has been the heart and soul of the East Corning Fire Department for the past 60 years," said Dave Shafer, East Corning Fire Department President. "It was a great event and a chance to honor him with the Firefighter of the Year award."

Miller joined the organization during its formation in 1960.

"Since that time, he has been a constant presence and influential member of the organization," Shafer said. "He served as chief of the department for 14 years, and played a lead role in the design and construction of the original fire house in 1960, the Ray Rhinehart Community Room expansion in 1970, and the addition of a new truck bay in 2009."

Shafer said Miller is widely and affectionately known as a man who can make or repair anything.

"As a sign of respect and appreciation for Ralph’s years of dedicated service, the East Corning Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Award, which he (first) received in 1972, was renamed the ’Ralph D. Miller Firefighter of the Year Award’ at the department’s 50th Anniversary celebration in 2010."

Shafer said for 2020, Ralph D. Miller was again recognized as the East Corning Fire Department’s "Ralph D. Miller Firefighter of the Year" award recipient for his 60 years of continuous, dedicated service to the department and the community of East Corning.