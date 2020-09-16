19-year-old charged with multitude of felonies including burglary, assault and weapons charges

HORNELL — Two male suspects accused of carrying out an armed robbery at a city residence Tuesday morning allegedly discharged a weapon in the apartment, fled with money, cell phones and a stolen vehicle before crashing the car on Turnpike Road, Hornell police say.

The pair were airlifted to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities report.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Hornell police announced the arrest of Jametris R.L. Jordan, 19, of Bath. Jordan faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Police said the other person allegedly involved in the incident, a 15-year-old male from Bath, does not face charges at this time. Police plan to consult with the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office on any criminal case involving the youth, who reportedly remained hospitalized.

Police arrested Jordan at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Jordan was scheduled to appear in Steuben County CAP Court late Tuesday.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible, police said.

On Tuesday, Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray recounted the morning’s events.

"Shortly after 9 a.m. this morning we received a call that two men had entered a residence on Rockwell Street, and had brandished weapons and discharged a weapon in the house," Murray said. "The two occupants that were living there stated that the men had robbed them at gunpoint and then had proceeded to steal their vehicle."

About 30 minutes after police had logged in the robbery complaint, they received a 911 call on an accident on Turnpike Road, near Cunningham Creek Road.

"As it turns out, it was the vehicle that was [allegedly] stolen," Murray said. "There were two occupants in it that we believe were responsible for this alleged robbery.

"Those individuals were injured in the accident. They were both flown out to a Rochester hospital for treatment of their injuries."

The crashed vehicle, a 2007 Cadillac STS, was towed to the parking lot behind the Hornell Police Department.

"There was evidence recovered at the scene of the crash," Murray said.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office investigators and New York State Police were assisting in processing the vehicle based on the direct observations of a Spectator reporter.

According to police, a BB gun was found, one of two weapons investigators were looking for, Murray said.

Police released no information on the Rockwell Street residents, although there were no reports of serious injuries sustained there.

The Canisteo Police Department also assisted on the case.