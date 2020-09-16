The 2021 Leadership Chemung Class is accepting applications through Sept. 30.

This year's classes will be held virtually. Class sessions topics include conflict in the workplace, diversity and equity and inclusion in the workplace, technology and its effects on leadership, the business of education, workplace safety and multigenerational leadership.

Candidates must submit an application with two references to be reviewed by the Leadership Chemung Committee. A maximum of 24 individuals representing a cross-section of the community will be selected to participate in the program.

For information: chemungchamber.org.