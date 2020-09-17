Work is taking place between Coopers Plains and Campbell -- Exit 42 westbound on-ramp will be closed through October

CAMPBELL - Work is underway on Interstate Highway 86 bridge repairs between Coopers Plain and Campbell that includes a fascia replacement project to further enhance safety along the interstate, officials said.

Jordan Guerrein, a New York State Department of Transportation spokesperson, said the work requires a single lane closure along I-86 westbound using a temporary concrete barrier, and is expected to last through the end of October.

During this time, the on-ramp to I-86 West at Exit 42 will also be closed, Guerrein said. A detour will be in place guiding motorists to use State Route 415 to access I-86.

Guerrein said construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, Guerrein said. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

