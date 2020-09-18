CANISTEO — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect lane closures along five miles of Route 36 in the Town of Canisteo from the Village of Canisteo line to Rock Run Road, through the end of September for a pavement rehabilitation project.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Route 36 with alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route. No detours will be posted as part of the construction.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.