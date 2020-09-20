Cox earns Jane Bullowa Award

CA BOCES Assistant Superintendent for Instructional Support Services, Tim Cox, was recently named the 2020 recipient of the Jane Bullowa S/CDN Service and Leadership Award by the New York State Staff/Curriculum Development Network (S/CDN).

Established in 2014, the award recognizes outstanding individuals whose accomplishments have improved the field of education in areas of innovation, quality of services to students, and impact on administrator preparation. Jane Bullowa, the inspiration for the award, was a long-standing member of S/CDN and inspired the educational community in Ulster County for more than 37 years.

Cox has been serving the regional educational community for the past 23 years. Prior to his Assistant Superintendent role for CA BOCES, he was the Director for Instructional Support Services, Program Manager for Schools Attuned, and a Staff Specialist for Instructional Excellence, all at CA BOCES. He was also a teacher for the Wellsville Central School District.

He has been heavily involved in the Advancing STEM science kit program and has acted as a National Schools Attuned Facilitator for All Kinds of Minds. Cox has facilitated professional learning in Neurodevelopmental Understanding, Curriculum Mapping, Technology Integration, NYS Assessment Implementation, Data Analysis, and Differentiated Instruction. He earned his Certificate in Advanced Study in Educational Leadership from SUNY College at Brockport, his M.S in Reading and Literacy from Alfred University, and his B.S. in Elementary Education from Houghton College.

Scott Payne, CA BOCES District Superintendent, said that he is proud of the recent recognition.

"On a daily basis, I see the energy and commitment that Tim puts into all tasks – large and small," he said. "It is a great honor for Tim to be recognized in such a way by colleagues throughout New York State and we are so proud to have him on the CA BOCES team."

