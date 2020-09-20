Over $1,400 raised on first day of fundraiser

WAYLAND — Deep sorrow has gripped a small community after the tragic loss of a first grader on Sept. 14.

Leah Clark, 6, of Wayland tragically lost her life in an accident on Route 63 the evening of Sept. 14. She was no doubt eager to start the new school year with her friends. This loss has crippled her family, friends, school, and community.

A Snack Stick Fundraiser quickly put on by family friend Krystyna Werndle at Wilson Beef Farms has already raised over $1,400 for the funeral expenses.

Eric Williams was asked to get involved with the fundraiser and jumped right on board. He has small children of his own and wanted to help in some way.

"Krystyna started this fundraiser and asked me to help. The money will go to help for the cost of the funeral and the headstone," he said. "My wife and I matched the first $300 worth of orders. It has continued to grow from there. We are already at $1,400 after one day of fundraising."

People in different states have called in to place orders to support this family. Walter E. Baird and Sons Funeral Home is taking care of Leah Clark’s funeral. Anyone who wishes to make a donation directly to the funeral home in order to help with the expenses can do so by reaching out to them at 585-728-2600. Be sure to leave a message making the donation for Leah Clark.

The funeral is on Sept. 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. The funeral home will work with the family as the donation money comes through. Any money that is left over will go to the Children’s Hospital in Leah Clark’s name.

Leah was a very happy and loving child. She adored the Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too. She had a lot of love for animals and babies.

The Snack Stick Fundraiser goes until Oct. 7. Anyone interested in making an order to benefit Leah Clark’s funeral expenses can contact Mr. Eric Williams at 585- 519-8579 or Krystyna Werndle at 585-358-9113. The cost is $20 a bag. The farm will donate $8.50 of that to the funeral costs.

The flavors include regular, spicy, teriyaki, cheddar cheese, jalapeno cheese, honey barbeque, hot, raspberry chipotle, or habanero mango.

"I have kids of my own, so I have soft spot in my heart for what this family is going through. I love my community, and I want to help with the horrible tragedy any way that I can. I want to show what can happen when we all come together," Williams said. "There are many people who didn’t even know Leah or her family that are coming together to help. It is very important that we all come together right now. We all need to help each other heal instead of being against one another."

When all of the orders come in there will be an announcement of delivery or a pickup location.

"I think it is important that people realize how short life is, and to hold the ones you love close to your heart," Williams said. "It is important to love one another and to help one another. Be kind to others instead of cruel."

Cherie Carter, Owner of Dinky Doo Petting Zoo and Pony Rides Too, said that Leah Clark loved being at the zoo every chance she could get. This was her safe and happy place to be. Carter said that her father, Derek Clark, would bring her there to see the animals often.

"This is the worst thing any parent could ever go through. I hate that this happened here, but I know that Leah loved these animals. Her soul can feel safe here. She can be happy here with the animals. I think we should all pray for Derek right now, because he is going through a lot of pain. He really loved his baby," she said. "I plan on doing something in Leah’s name here at the zoo soon. I had the family ask me to leave some stuffed animals and photos as a memorial, and I had no problem with that. I have spoken with the family and tried to comfort all of them in this very hard time."

On Sept. 14 at about 6:25 p.m., Derek Clark, 30, of Wayland was heading east on Route 63 when his car hit a guardrail and telephone pole, which caused the vehicle to flip over. Leah was in a booster seat in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene. Derek Clark was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter (vehicle/vessel), first-degree operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated DWI with a child.