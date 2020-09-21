The Heritage Village of the Southern Finger Lakes and the Paranormal Association of the Southern Tier have teamed up to host guided ghost hunts titled Awaken the Spirits at the Heritage Village.

The next hunt will be held Sept. 26 at the village, 73 W. Pulteney St., Corning, as part of National Ghost Hunting Day. Tours will be held from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. and from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

P.A.S.T investigators will guide each group around the Heritage Village using their equipment. Attendees may bring their own ghost hunting equipment. Future dates will include Oct. 17 and 31.

Attendees must be adults with proper ID, or must be accompanied by an adult for ages 14-17. Advance reservations are required for all guests. The event is for historical and entertainment purposes only.

For reservations: 607-937-5281; heritagevillagesfl.org.