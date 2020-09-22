HORNELL — The Food Bank of the Southern Tier announced the re-opening of Mobile Food Pantries (MFPs) across the six-county service area, including Steuben County.

MFPs are located at the Hornell Salvation Army and Hornell Turning Point Monday through Friday.

As schools, colleges and businesses began to reopen, the Food Bank of the Southern Tier evaluated the best way to safely reopen MFPs with the help of its volunteer partners.

The Community Food Distributions (CFDs) have served as a great benefit over the last six months, allowing the Food Bank to practice safe social distancing, while also serving many people, including those needing food assistance for the first time. At the same time, the Food Bank was limited to 10 CFD locations across the region due to the complexity of CFD operations and volume of traffic.

"We know that in order to serve as many households as possible in our 4,000 square mile service area, we must return to using Mobile Food Pantries," stated the Food Bank. "One of the greatest benefits of MFPs is that we can deploy up to three trucks a day, which will ultimately allow us to serve more families as we move through the pilot."

The pilot MFPs will follow a drive-thru distribution model and pre-registration will be required to attend. Registration will be open one weekday before the event between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and more information can be found at www.foodbankst.org/find-food.