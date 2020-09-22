BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that four Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 373 confirmed cases, 31 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

– City of Corning (2)

– Town of Addison

– Town of Campbell

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate two of the individuals are residents of Corning Center, and one individual is an employee of Ernie Davis Academy. The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

– 9/16/20 – 9/18/20 – BorgWarner in Ithaca

– 9/17/20 – 9/18/20 – Ernie Davis Academy in Elmira

– 9/16/20 Afternoon – Tops in Riverside

– 9/18/20 – Corning Federal Credit Union Main Office coin machine

– 9/18/20 Morning – Dunkin’ Donuts on Addison Road in Erwin

– 9/18/20 Morning – Dunkin’ Donuts on Corning Road in Horseheads

– 9/19/20 – Yard sales in Addison

– 9/20/20 Afternoon – Tractor Supply in Erwin

– 9/20/20 Afternoon – Home Depot in Erwin

Both Steuben and Chemung Health Departments have been working together with Ernie Davis Academy to contact and quarantine impacted staff and students. School-related questions should be directed to Elmira City School District.

"COVID-19 is spreading quickly in the local counties," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "Guidelines are in place for businesses and individuals with the purpose of preventing the spread of COVID-19. Following the guidelines will reduce the number of new daily cases. Anyone who attended a yard sale in Addison this weekend without wearing a mask or washing their hands should monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested in the next two weeks."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.