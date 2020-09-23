One-hundred golfers composed of rotarians from clubs throughout Rotary District 7120 and their family members and/or friends, including those of Bath, recently participated in the annual District Golf Tournament on the greens of Island Oaks Golf Course at the Lima Country Club.

Tom Vonglis, Laurie Vonglis and Kirk Vanderbilt, members of the Avon Rotary Club, served as co-chairs of the event. Nancy Latour, Robin Lattimer, Cheryl Muller and Becky Stranges, members of the Bath Rotary Club, competed in the tournament.

Those who competed for the local club also include former Bath rotarian John Stranges, former Bath rotarian; Brandi Graham, Corning rotarian; Gloria Hare, member of the Bath Country Club; and Patrick Honadle, partner of Lattimer.

At the awards ceremony, the foursome of Graham, Hare, Latour and Muller won first place in the women’s division and also first place in the best-dressed category.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit an initiative to be announced by Linda Kohl, Penfield rotarian and 2020-21 Rotary District 7120 governor.

The Bath Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays. For information: jess542002@yahoo.com or bathnyrotary.org.