The August jobs numbers continue to show the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and last spring’s New York on Pause business restrictions. The Steuben County unemployment rate was nearly five percentage points lower a year ago when it was 4.2 percent in August 2019.

The Steuben County jobless rate fell to 9 percent in August as the number of county residents on the unemployment rolls decrease by 1,800 from July when the rate was 11.7 percent, according to the New York State Department of Labor.

Steuben County’s employment gains were more modest, with the Department of Labor reporting a net gain of 600 over the month for a total of 39,200 employed workers in August.

The apparent contradiction between having 1,800 fewer people counted as unemployed in August compared to July while only 600 more people found jobs during that period can be reconciled by looking at the Resident Civilian Labor Force.

The county’s labor force contracted, falling from 43,700 in July to 43,000 in August, the labor department reported, an indication that some residents stopped looking for jobs in August.

Analysts note that many young workers employed in summer jobs returned to college classes during the month, exiting the labor pool for the fall semester.

The August jobs numbers continue to show the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and last spring’s New York on Pause business restrictions. The Steuben County unemployment rate was nearly five percentage points lower a year ago when it was 4.2 percent in August 2019.

Additionally, there has been a 116 percent increase in the number of unemployed county residents since 12 months ago, with the number going from 1,800 in August 2019 to 3,900 last month.

Allegany County’s unemployment rate was also 9 percent in August after being at 12.1 percent in July, the labor department reported. The county’s jobless rate was 5.1 percent in August 2019.

Livingston County’s jobless rate fell from 10.3 in July to 7.6 in August. It was 3.9 percent a year ago.