GENESEO — The Kenneth B. Keating VFW Post #26, located in the Town of Lima, recently provided a direct contribution of $500 to Livingston County Veteran Services (LCVS) to help sustain veteran suicide prevention efforts, focusing mainly on the promotion of wellness and self-care activities.

These types of activities include horseback riding, canoeing and kayaking, fishing, arts and crafts, coffee hours, sports tournaments and picnics with veterans and their families.

Jason Skinner, LCVS Director, stated, "I would like to thank the VFW Post #26 for its generous contribution toward suicide prevention efforts that serve our Veteran community. Post #26, like so many posts, does so much for its community by raising awareness of some of the most pressing issues facing our Veterans."

"I urge all Veterans to join a Veterans club. It will strengthen our Veteran community and promote a sense of belonging," continued Skinner. "It is often the case that when people are part of a group, they are more resilient. As a Veteran, being an active member of a club and doing great things for your community can, in and of itself, promote wellness and self-care."

For more information on LCVS, call 585-243-7960.