BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 32 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 410 confirmed cases, 66 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of the:

– City of Corning (29)

– Town of Corning

– Town of Erwin

– Village of Bath

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

– 24 individuals are residents of Corning Center and

– Four individuals are employees of Corning Center

– Two individuals had contact with Chemung County positives

– One individual had contact with a Corning Center employee

– One individual is a student at Campbell-Savona Jr./Sr. High School

Public Health has worked together with Campbell-Savona school administration to contact staff and students. The Jr./Sr. High School will be closed tomorrow, September 25 for sanitation. Staff and students who are found to have direct contact with the positive student will be quarantined. School-related questions should be directed to the district.

The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

– 9/20/20 Morning – Outdoor yoga at Barnstormer Winery in Rock Stream

– 9/20/20 Afternoon – Sam’s Club in Big Flats

– 9/20/20 Afternoon – Tops in Big Flats

– 9/20/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Painted Post

– 9/20/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club in Big Flats

– 9/21/20 Afternoon – Walgreens in Riverside

– 9/22/20 Afternoon – VFW in Bath

– 9/22/20 – Willow Creek Golf Club and pro shop in Big Flats

– 9/23/20 – Village Mini Market in Painted Post

– 9/23/20 – Twin Hickory Golf Club in Hornell

– 9/23/20 Evening – Emmie’s Ice Cream & Grill in Bath

"COVID-19 is spreading very rapidly in this region," said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. "Because of the numerous clusters in the area, free drive through testing is available on Friday, September 25 and Saturday, September 26 at the Victory Highway Wesleyan Church in Painted Post. I urge anyone who thinks they may have been exposed or in contact with anyone linked with the multiple clusters to take this opportunity to get tested."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.