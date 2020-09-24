BELMONT — Genesee Valley Central School will reopen its Fitness Center to the community on Monday.

The center will operate at a maximum of 33% capacity (no more than five people at a time). Those using the center are required to practice appropriate social distancing guidelines and respect the comings and goings of others using the facility.

Community members who are already Fitness Center members may sign up for a 30-minute block starting on Monday using the reservation form on the District website (www.genvalley.org/fitnesscenter) or on the District’s mobile app. Advance reservations are required.

Those who wish to become members must complete a waiver agreement, pay a $20 one-time fee and complete a safety training session. Details can be found on the District website.

Fitness Center hours of operation will be Monday-Friday 6-8 a.m. and 5-9 p.m., and Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. If the school is closed (holiday, snow days, early dismissals, etc.) the Fitness Center will also be closed.

The Fitness Center is available for use by district residents, alumni, faculty, staff, taxpayers of the Genesee Valley community or family members of students who attend GVCS.

Questions can be directed to Bryan Brockway, Athletics Director/Trainer at Genesee Valley Central School, at bbrockway@genvalley.org or 585-268-7900.