Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of $1.3 million project in City of Hornell

HORNELL — A pedestrian was approaching the foot of the Seneca Street bridge Wednesday morning when he hesitated, glanced at a gathering of helmeted construction workers, engineers and Hornell officials and asked, “Can I cross?”

Mitch Cornish, the superintendent of the Hornell Department of Public Works, waved his arm, giving the go-ahead, and just like that, the Seneca Street bridge was back in business.

Moments earlier, Hornell Mayor John Buckley, 3rd Ward Alderman Jeff Brown, Public Works Commissioner Joe Liberto and business owner Brandi Greenthal cut a ribbon signifying the completion of the approximately $1.3 million bridge deck replacement project.

Buckley called the unveiling of the new bridge “a joyous occasion.”

“This bridge has been a long time coming,” Buckley said. “Just to put it into perspective, the planning for this bridge actually started in the prior administration and here we are three years into my administration. So these projects of this magnitude don’t happen overnight. They take a lot of time and planning.”

Twin Tiers Construction was the lead contractor for the new bridge. Buckley introduced Bill Pilero and Joe Stewart, engineers with Twin Tiers Construction; Labella Associates engineer Tim Howland, and LaBella inspectors Jim Pulatelli and Ron Creely; state Department of Transportation officials Brian Kelley and Joe Flint; Hornell DPW commissioners Liberto and Jared Ziginfus; and other city officials.

“Everyone had a role to play in this project,” Buckley said. “It’s an extensive project with so much planning going into it, from the early stages of the Bridge NY Program, the administration of the project… there’s a lot that goes into it.

“We are here. We are happy. No more pot holes. No more splashing the kids on the way to school.”

Work on the city’s Seneca Street bridge over Canacadea Creek began Feb. 17.

No one was more excited about the project completion than Greenthal, owner of Brandy’s Cup of Joe.

“It’s been since February that there has been a detour, so if you didn’t have an extra minute you can’t get here,” Greenthal said. “Now all my school kids, all my teachers that need to move (quickly) can get here.”

The City of Hornell’s share of the project was 5 percent, with the rest of the funding from the Bridge NY program. The main feature of the project was the replacement of the bridge deck.

“The deck, the sidewalks, the railings. They re-poured some of the abutments below,” Cornish said, describing the work.

“Twin Tiers did an excellent job, as you can tell by the bridge itself,” Cornish added. “This is a 50-year bridge for us. Kudos to Twin Tiers.”

City officials now look forward to early November when construction on the East Main Street bridge over Chauncey Run is expected to finish up.