State: Effort will help retain 65 jobs at Once Again Nut Butter Collective

NUNDA — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced low-cost power economic development awards in support of nearly 5,000 jobs and nearly $280 million in capital investments throughout New York State, including one effort in Nunda.

The Governor's ReCharge NY program, launched at the start of the Governor's administration in 2011, currently provides power to 713 businesses and not-for-profit organizations, aiming to boost the state's economy by retaining and creating jobs, and sparking capital investment statewide. The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees has approved more than 3.1 megawatts of ReCharge NY power.

Among the allocations announced this week was 356 kW at Once Again Nut Butter Collective Inc. of Nunda. According to the state, the allocation will help retain 65 jobs with a capital investment of $300,000.

Located at 12 South State St. in Nunda, the Once Again Nut Butter Collective produces various butters, honey and packaged nuts.

"This program is critical to fostering job creation and innovation in New York and — as the past six months have demonstrated — we need to continue to be able to adapt and create our own supply lines to help ensure access to vital, lifesaving equipment," Gov. Cuomo said. "These low-cost power allocations help companies support their workers and create new jobs, and the sector — which supports more than 410,000 jobs around the state and billions of dollars in capital investments — is a strong building block as we move the state's economy forward."

The ReCharge NY program offers power contracts that last up to seven years. Half of the power — 455 MW — is from NYPA's Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants, which provide some of the greenest, cleanest and lowest-cost electricity in the state. The remaining 455 MW is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.

"During Climate Week, we are advancing our efforts to invest in clean energy and lower costs across the state," said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul. "As part of the ReCharge NY program, low-cost power economic development awards will support $280 million in investment and create nearly 5,000 jobs. The awards include low-cost power allocation to Premium PPE in Western New York, which will support 25 new jobs in the area. New York is leading the nation in our efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, provide alternative energy sources, and combat climate change. We are committed to building back better, cleaner and greener for the future of our state and all New Yorkers."