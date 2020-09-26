BATH — Steuben County emergency officials warn residents warm temperatures with brisk winds and very dry conditions have combined to increase wildfire potential in the county.

"With the lack of rain this summer, the forest floor has become very dry and vulnerable to fire," said county Director of Emergency Services Tim Marshall. "The major concern at this time is unprotected timber and brush lots as well as dry tall grassy areas."

Marshall said Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and local volunteer firefighters have responded to an increasing number of brush fires during the past weekend. Many of these fires were caused by careless burning, he said.

"With the fall season comes unpredictable winds and fall heat waves," he said. "These winds can spread a fire or hot embers to areas of unexposed brush quickly, causing the fire to spread rapidly."

Marshall urged hunters and hikers are to use caution while in the woods and reminded residents open fires should not be left unattended.