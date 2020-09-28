’Cases are spiking,’ officials say, as some cases are at Corning Center, but others are spread broadly around the county

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 23 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 448 confirmed cases, 101 of which are currently active. The individuals are residents of:

· City of Corning (5)

· Town of Addison

· Town of Bath

· Town of Campbell (4)

· Town of Caton

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Hornby (3)

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Rathbone

· Town of Thurston (2)

· Village of Bath

· Village of Painted Post

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· 10 individuals had contact with previously reported positives

· Four individuals are employees of Corning Center

· One individuals is a resident of Corning Center

· One individual is a student at Prattsburgh High School

· One individual is a BOCES employee who visited schools in the following districts: Alfred-Almond, Arkport, Canaseraga

· One individual is an employee of Corning-Painted Post Middle School

Public Health has worked together with the indicated school districts. Staff and students who are found to have direct contact with the positive student will be quarantined. School-related questions should be directed to the appropriate district.

The individuals reported visited the following locations within the investigation timeframe:

· 9/21/20 -9/22/20 – Bath Veterinary Hospital

· 9/21/20 Morning & 9/23/20 Afternoon – Hands on Chiropractic in Corning

· 9/21/20 Afternoon – Nails Plus Tanning Salon in Bath

· 9/22/20 – 9/24/20 – Upstate Farms Cheese in Campbell

· 9/22/20 – 9/24/20 – New Image Salon in Corning

· 9/23/20 – 9/24/20 – Corning, Inc. Sullivan Park

· 9/23/20 – 9/27/20 – Village Mini Mart in Painted Post

· 9/23/20 Morning – Bath Chiropractic and Wellness

· 9/23/20 Afternoon – Corning Country Club Golf Course and Club House

· 9/24/20 – 9/25/20 - Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning

· 9/24/20, 9/25/20, 9/27/20 – American Medical Response in Corning

· 9/24/20 – Spectrum in Horseheads

· 9/24/20 – Pathways in Corning

"Cases are spiking in Steuben and surrounding counties," said Public Health Director Darlene Smith. "If you have been tested, stay home until you get your results. If you are experiencing symptoms or have been around a known positive or at one of the locations where clusters have been identified, get tested. We must all do everything we can right now to slow the spread of this virus so that we don’t lose more of our loved ones because of COVID-19."

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County's website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.