John M. Hicks Sr., 87, died Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Keuka Comfort Care Home.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at the Penn Yan United Methodist Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

John was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He volunteered with the Yates County Habitat for Humanity. John was a member of the Rushville Lions Club, and the Rushville United Methodist Church.

John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Ann E. Hicks; five children, Aimee (Mark) Mihalyov, John M. (Renee) Hicks, Jr., Darryl (Robin) Lapp, Douglas (Leslie) Hicks and Wendy (Eric) Merz; 14 grandchildren; and 8 ½ great-grandchildren.

John was predeceased by a daughter, Terri Ann Fields; and a brother,bThomas F. Hicks, Jr.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Hicks family.