Dane A. Chapman, 86, died March 15, 2019 at the House of John in Clifton Springs.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18 at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. March 19 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 514 East Swamp Rd., Penn Yan. Burial will be in Rushville Cemetery.

Following the service, a reception will be held at the Sidetrack Bar & Grill, 19 West Main St., Shortsville. All are welcome to celebrate Dane’s life.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, N.Y. 14432; or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 514 E Swamp Rd, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Dane was born Sept. 20, 1932 in Belmont. He was the son of the late Anson Daniel Chapman and Margaret Hile Chapman. Dane was a graduate of the Genesee High School in Genesee, Pa. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Following the war, Dane became a machinist for Kodak, retiring in 1984. Then Dane drove truck for K.J. Transportation. He was also a skilled mason.

Dane attended the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Penn Yan. He was a member of American Legion Post 457 in Phelps and the VFW Post 8726 in Naples. Dane was an avid fisherman, hunter and motorcyclist.

Dane is survived his wife of 50 years, Kathleen Chapman; three daughters, Kimberly Parmarter, and her sons, Connor and Jeremy Parmarter; and Michele and Theresa; and several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Artlip and Sharon (John) Johnson; two brothers, Donald (Norma) Chapman and C. Lance (Linda) Chapman; two brothers-in-law, Wayne (Jennifer) Savage and Terry (Linda) Savage; and several nieces and nephews.

Dane was predeceased by one son; John Chapman.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Chapman family.