William M.”Bill” Otis, 64, of Dundee, died unexpectedly Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester.

Honoring his wishes, there were no prior calling hours. A private celebration of his life was held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Bill was born Nov. 12, 1954, in Schenectady, the son of the late Martin and Shirley (Watson) Otis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. Previously of Camillus, he moved to Yates County in 1983 after accepting a position at Ferro Corporation in Dresden. On July 4, 2005, in Dundee he married the former Denise K. Stover. Bill retired after 26 years at Ferro in 2009. He will be remembered for his love of cars, especially his Z-28; drag racing; camping and traveling.

He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of 14 years Denise K. Otis at home; a son, Martin (Melissa) Otis of Norfolk, Va.; two daughters, Samantha (Tommie) Chairs of Syracuse, Nicole (Ronnie) Haight of Bath; Denise’s children, Megan Ossont of Key West, Fla., Jordan (Kelly Manley) Ossont of Port Byron; three sisters Verna (Dave) Nordine of Norfolk, Va., Patti Rhode, Kelly (Dave White) Mattiaccio, both of Syracuse; two brothers, Mark Otis also of Syracuse, and Guy (Kelly) Otis of Alabama; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

