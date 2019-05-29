Col. Michael Joseph Healy, United States Air Force (USAF) Retired, 81, died May 27, 2019 at his home in Bluff Point. Michael endured a long battle with lung cancer for 10 years. He will be remembered for his strong love of country, family, military & volunteer service.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday May 30 at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 East Main St., Penn Yan. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31 at St Michael's Catholic Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Col. & Mrs. Michael J. Healy We Honor Veterans Fund ℅ Ontario Yates Hospice, 756 Pre Emption Road, Geneva, N.Y. 14456.

Born in Poughkeepsie on Dec. 20, 1937, Michael J. was the oldest son of Joseph F. and Rose (Seaman) Healy. He grew up in Croton-on-Hudson, with his sister, Lynn, and two brothers, Timothy and Joseph.

In 1955, 17-year-old Michael J. joined the USAF as an Airman Basic. Michael J. went on to serve 36 distinguished years, rising to the rank of Colonel. He received his commission through the Airman Education and Commissioning Program and completed Officer Training School in 1965. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in transportation management at the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in management and administration from Central Michigan University. He also attended the program for management development at Harvard University. His professional military education includes Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

His first assignment as an officer was to Carswell AFB, Texas in 1965, as traffic management and vehicle maintenance officer for the 7th Transportation Squadron. He was selected five years consecutively as the Air Force Outstanding Transportation Officer of the Year. In 1967, he transferred to Itazuke AFB, Japan, as the Chief of Transportation. In 1969, he was selected as the base Junior Officer of the year and appeared in the 1970 edition of Outstanding Young Men of America. In September 1970, he was assigned to the Air Force Advisory Group in Vietnam. In 1971, he transferred to Headquarters USAF in Washington D.C. Upon completing his studies at Harvard University, he was assigned as Squadron Commander for the 1001st Transportation Squadron at Andrews AFB, Washington D.C. He graduated from the Air Command and Staff College in 1977. He was then assigned to the Air Force Inspection and Safety Center at Norton AFB, California, as a transportation inspector. He was reassigned in 1980 as Director of Transportation at 5th Air Force, Yokota AB, Japan. While there he directed units in Japan, Okinawa and the Republic of Korea.

In 1984, he became Base Commander for the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing, Kwang Ju AB, Korea. In 1986, he became the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics at Headquarters 13th Air Force at Clark AB in the Philippines. His final assignment was Commander and Director of the Joint Personal Property Shipping Office in Chelmsford, Mass.

His military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Recognition Ribbon, 1st Armed Forces Honor Medal Vietnam and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, and the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation.

Upon his retirement in 1991, he moved to Bluff Point, to be near his parents. Michael J. then embarked on his second career as “volunteer extraordinaire.” He served as the chapter chair at the Yates County American Red Cross, CPR & First Aid Instructor, past president and EMT with the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, hospice caregiver for Ontario Yates Hospice, resident caregiver for Keuka Comfort Care Home, Martha’s Ministries, past president of the Penn Yan Little League, past chair of the Yates County EMS Council, past president of the Finger Lakes Regional EMS Council, Humane Society of Yates County, and

St. Michael’s Eucharistic Minister.

In 2016, he established the Col. & Mrs. Michael J. Healy We Honor Veterans (WHV) fund through Ontario Yates Hospice in partnership with Veterans Affairs. The WHV team recognizes and honors veterans in hospice with a moving ceremony. To date, over 100 veterans have participated in the ceremony.

His volunteer awards include the 2002 Yates County Chamber of Commerce Norman J. Snow Memorial Spirit Award, 2002 Penn Yan Lions Club’s Community Service Award, 2004 Ontario Yates Hospice Volunteer of the Year Award, 2010 Hospice & Palliative Care Volunteer Service Award, 2016 Donald & Corinne Stork Award for Community Service and 2018 UR Medicine Home Care Ontario-Yates Hospice We Honor Veterans Appreciation Award.

Michael J. was very proud of his 61-year marriage to Kimiyo (aka Saint Kimiyo). During their time together, they had three children, moved more than 20 times, lived in five countries and nine states. He was an avid bowler, golfer, softball player, and collector. He had a remarkable life enriched by many special friends and family.

Michael J. was predeceased by his brother, Timothy F. in 1981, his brother, Joseph T. in 1987, his father, Joseph F. in 1994, his mother, Rose S. in 2002 and his sister, Lynn in 2010. He is survived by his wife, Kimiyo Sera, his daughters, Kimrose (Jon) Dean & Pauline S. Healy, his son, Michael T. Healy, his grandson, John Michael Ramsey, and his beloved Chi-wauser, Emi.