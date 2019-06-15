Robert W. Butcher, 89, died after a short illness on June 11, 2019. His wife Janet was at his bedside.

He will have a Christian gravesite service with full Military Honors at Bath National Cemetery at 10 a.m. June 17.

Bob was born in Paintsville, Ky, and spent 22 years serving his country in the U.S. Air Force. He served in the Korean War and retired as a MSgt in 1969.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Scammell Butcher; his sister, Betty Colvin, and five children, Debra and Andrew Bartucca, James Butcher, Suzanne and Samuel Rotolo, David and Karen Butcher, and Linda Samuelson.

He had several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Paul, Norman, and Doug Butcher.

He enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and cribbage. He was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.