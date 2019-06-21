Joyce Wright Cranmer, of Kanona, NY passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 86.

Joyce Wright Cranmer, of Kanona, NY passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her parents Wendell and Olive Wright Ostrander, and her husband Norman Earl Cranmer.

She is survived by her loving children, Melanie Lamotte of Wellsburg, NY, Dale Cranmer of Bath, NY and Bruce (Kelly) Cranmer of Prattsburgh, NY; grandchildren Garrett Cranmer, Eric Cranmer and Elijah Cardona and four great grandchildren.

Joyce was a homemaker for many years and volunteered at the Steuben Center in Bath. She attended both the Avoca and Bath Baptist Churches. Joyce loved to go dancing and gardening in her yard. She was an avid baker and well known for her birthday and wedding cakes.

Calling hours were held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm with the funeral service following at 3:00 all at Fagan’s Funeral Home in Bath. Burial was in Valley View Cemetery, Avoca, NY.

Donations in her name may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA.