Thomas S. Anderson, 62, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, after a long illness.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. July 30 at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 31 at the Hall United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Benton Rural Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Hall Firehouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or to the Hall United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Hall, N.Y. 14463.

Tom was born May 21, 1957 in Penn Yan, the son of the late Roy and Maxine Anderson. He was a graduate of Dundee High School and of the W-FL BOCES Auto Body Program.

Tom had worked at Seneca Foods in Dundee, 23 years at Mercury Aircraft in Hammondsport, Silgan Plastics in Penn Yan, and most recently in the Receiving Department at Walmart in Canandaigua.

Tom married Martha Matsinger on Oct. 20, 1990 in Seneca Falls. They moved to Benton Center in 1991, raising their family there.

Tom was a member of the Hall United Church of Christ. He volunteered as an Adult Leader of Cub Scouts; and a coach for the Challenger Sports Youth Baseball Program.

Tom was a fan of NASCAR and the Buffalo Bills. He loved spending time with his family and his pets.

Tom is survived by his wife of nearly 29 years, Martha; one daughter, Catherine Anderson; one son, Nicholas Anderson; one brother, James (Debbie) Anderson; brother-in-law, John (Chrissan Scott) Giovannini; two nieces, Jill (John) Horyczun and Jessica (Brett) Lambert; and his father-in- law, Henry Luke.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome to send a message of condolence to the Anderson family.