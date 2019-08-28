Michael J. Kiefer, 61, formerly of Penn Yan, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home August 8, 2019.

A private memorial service will be held at a future date in League City, Texas.

Mike was born Sept. 27, 1957 in Bath, and lived his early childhood years in Cohocton before moving to Penn Yan in 1967. He graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1975 and attended

Auburn Community College (now Cayuga CC).

Following college, Mike lived and worked in Minneapolis and Los Angeles before settling in Houston, Texas. He was employed by Patek Construction, Inc. in Kemah, Texas for a number of years before becoming self-employed in the construction industry.

Mike is survived by his brother, Thomas P. (Anne) Kiefer of Penn Yan; sister, Christine (R. Eric) Kreutziger of Atlanta, Ga.; several nieces and nephews, two great nieces, and numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary E. and Charles P. Kiefer; and his brother, Gregory C. Kiefer.

Arrangements by Jeter Funeral Home, Friendswood, Texas.