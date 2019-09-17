Barbara Cassata, age 80, of Venice, Fla., passed away September 9, 2019.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make donations may do so in her name to the Cancer Research Institute.

She was born in Rochester Sept. 13, 1938 to William and Pauline Merk. Barbara lived a rich and rewarding life both in Branchport and Venice, Fla. She retired as town clerk of Parma before her move to Florida.

For those who were fortunate enough to have their lives touched by her would say that she was a kind and sensitive person. If there were a song that epitomized her beliefs it would be “Bless the Beasts and the Children “ because she cared deeply for them all.

She spent her time on earth being a loving mother and “nana” to many grandchildren. They adored her as well. She found pleasure and comfort in the pets we have had as well as the wildlife on our beloved homestead in Branchport.

Amongst her favorite things were reading, painting with watercolors and feeding her hummingbirds.

She always had a wish that I hope has come true for her, to pass away to “Rainbow Bridge” where she would be reunited with our critters waiting for her to lead them into heaven.

Surviving family members include her husband, James; sons, Brett DeHollander and Douglas DeHollander; daughter, Melanie Spade; step-son, James Cassata (Margaret); step-daughter, Kristine Cassata Hoskins; sister, Linda Merk (Marty Tober); brother, James Merk (Caroline McCann); 20 loving grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

God bless her and keep her close.

