After being diagnosed with Progressive SupraNuclear Palsey two years ago Lawrence (Scoop) Audrey Wise succumbed to complications of the illness September 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at Keuka Comfort Care Home.

As per Larry’s wishes, there will be no public funeral or calling hours. His friends will be holding A Celebration Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the American Legion.

Larry was born in Penn Yan June 28, 1954, to Audrey “Scoop” and Dorothy (Overheiser) Wise and lived in Dresden until he enlisted in the United States Air Force. When home on leave, he met his future wife, Maureen, and they settled in Penn Yan to raise a family.

Larry worked for Gould’s Pumps when he first came home from the service and then became known as the “best dressed” bartender at several bars and clubs in the area before landing his job as a Heavy Equipment Operator for NYS Highway Department from which he retired. He was a member of the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post 255 and a member of the American Legion Color Guard.

Larry is survived by his two sons, Paul Gregory, and Troy Matthew; and his daughter, Erin Makenzy (James) Lopata; his adorable granddaughter, Madison Grace; and his wife who cared for him till the end. In addition, Larry leaves behind his loving family, in-laws out-laws, nieces and nephews, his wonderful caregivers Jan Goodell with her special little minions who adored Larry and he, them, and Eileen Best, who was so tender with him. Also, his best friends too numerous to name without forgetting someone, and all the Angels at Keuka Comfort Care Home who took over for that last week so his family and friends could just love “Handsome.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to the American Legion Color Guard, attn: Andy Swarthout, P.O. Box 362, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527, Keuka Comfort Care Home, POB 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. or CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10001. Donations can also be made in Larry’s name to Weldon’s Funeral Home, 102 E Main St, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 to offset the cost of the burial.