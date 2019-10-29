John “Jack” Frederick Holly, 80, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, October 21, 2019 at the VITAS Hospice Center in Naples, Fla.

A funeral mass will be held at the San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, Fla. at 11 a.m Nov. 9.

Jack was born in Lyons to the late John and Lila Holly. He was a 1957 graduate of Lyons High School.

Jack and his wife Darla, owned several successful businesses during their lives. Notably, they owned The Antique Inn and Holly’s Restaurant in Penn Yan. They also owned Schooners Restaurant in Canandaigua.

Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and visiting friends. He still gathered annually with his friends from Lyons High School. An avid sports fan, Jack took great pleasure in watching his grandchildren participate in a variety of sports. He and Darla, along with the entire family, enjoyed many summers on Keuka Lake.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Darla; his children: Christopher (Nancy) Holly, Teresa Church, John (Karla) Holly, and Patrick (Tom) Holly; his siblings: Joseph (Lorrie) Holly, and Ann (Patrick) Feheley; and six grandchildren: Kasey and Ryan Holly, Matthew and Colleen Church, Lila and John Holly; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Michael Holly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to: Healthwell Foundation www.healthwellfoundation.org,(helps people with medication costs) or Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Rd. Suite105, Northfield, IL 60093, or online at allbloodcancers.org

Please visit www.dignitymemorial.com to send a message of condolences to the Holly family.