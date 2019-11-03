Wendy Lou Havill, 64, of Penn Yan, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a short battle with cancer at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs.

Honoring her wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family on a date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Penn Yan Fire Dept. 125 Elm St. Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Wendy was born March 7, 1955 in Goffstown, N.H., one of three daughters of the late Oscar Gordon and Ruby Ann-Elizabeth (Locke) Simpson. Having lived locally since 1963, she graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1973, and later in life continued her education at FLCC, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Business.

On Aug. 8, 1998 in Barrington, she married Mark E. Havill. Wendy was a highly respected Front End Supervisor and Cashier Trainer employed by Wegmans in Geneva, and Canandaigua, among various other locations, training employees. Her illness forced early retirement.

Wendy was a former member of Penn Yan Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary, and Penn Yan Ladies of the Moose. She loved lighthouses and going to the beach. She had a passion for elephants, lottery tickets, scratch offs and slot machines; but her greatest joy in her life was her children and grandchildren.

She is loved and will be forever missed by her husband of 21 years, Mark E. Havill at home; son Tim P. (Jenny) Ellis of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; daughter, Tara L. Gray of Penn Yan; son, Justin M. (Pamela) Havill of Victor; son, Joshua D. (Ami Wolfe) Havill of Henderson, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Austin D. Gray, Morgan E. Gray, Joseph P. Barone, Hannah D. Havill, Matilda L. Havill, and Henry W. Havill; two sisters, Sharon A. Pappas of Sun City Center, Fla., and Patty-Jo Ferguson of Colver, Pa.; along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, James David Simpson on Aug. 18, 2014.

