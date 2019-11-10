Marion Jensen, 84, of Penn Yan, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Bellona Memorial Presbyterian Church at P.O. Box 89, Bellona, N.Y. 14415 or the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 Liberty St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Marion was born Feb. 25, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Edra Nelson. Marion graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1953. After graduation, she worked for a dentist and in the office of Stearns Nurseries in Geneva. Marion married Kendall E. Jensen June 18, 1960. Marion enjoyed decorating her home, crafts, sewing, knitting, and crochet. She was active in her church. She was a Sunday School Teacher and a Cub Scout Den Mother. Marion loved the outdoors and outdoor activities.

Marion is survived by two sons, Kevin (Doreen) and Scott (Michelle); one grandson, Hunter; brother, Kenneth (Janet); sister-in-law Berdine VanSickle; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marion was predeceased by her husband, Kendall E. Jensen in 2010, and by her brother and sister-in-law Donald and Jean Nelson.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Penn Yan Manor for all of their loving care of Marion while she was a resident.