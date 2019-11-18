John Peter Prinzivalli, 69, of Branchport went unexpectedly to be with his Savior late Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at the Bluff Point United Methodist Church, 3044 Kinneys Corner Rd., Bluff Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s memory to the kitchen at Bluff Point UMC.

He was a graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School and attended the Culinary Institute of America. John worked at and owned various restaurants in the Greater Finger Lakes area, and retired after 20 years of service from Sysco Foods. John also enjoyed many years serving his community and beloved Bluff Point Church family. John enjoyed “his kitchen” and the harvest supper that he put on for the community.

He is predeceased by his parents, John A. Prinzivalli and Jane (Webb) Prinzivalli; sisters, Barbara Nolan and Patricia Looney.

John’s memory will be cherished by his beloved wife of 31 years, Laurie (Albertson) Prinzivalli; his children, Bryan (Melissa) and granddaughter Rozlyn Prinzivalli of Lynchburg Va., and JP (Jana) Prinzivalli of Richmond, Va., mother-in-law Millie (Umiker) Albertson of Penn Yan; as well as niece Aria Looney and her daughter, Aiyana of Nevada, and his faithful dog, Riley.

