William Struzzi passed away surrounded by family December 3, 2019.

Calling hours will held from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport. His funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Cross Creek Church, Gananda Campus, 3259 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon.

William was predeceased by father, Richard J. Struzzi; grandparents, William and Jacqueline Struzzi.

He is survived by his mother, Cathy (Garry) Sperrick; twin sisters, Megan (Eric) Houppert and Sarah (A.J. Noto) Struzzi; grandparents, June Brush and Nelson (Nancy) Leenhouts; nieces, Emmy and Hazel Houppert; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Finger Lakes Health Foundation, Atten. Struzzi Fund in the memo line, 196 North St., Geneva, N.Y. 14456.