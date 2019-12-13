Barry L. Wood, 66, passed away in the arms of his wife early Friday morning (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home on Shaut Road.

AVOCA – Barry L. Wood, 66, passed away in the arms of his wife early Friday morning (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home on Shaut Road.

Born in Bath on Aug. 5, 1953 he was the son of the late Luther and Martha (Warden) Wood. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by Jimmy Woehrle.

A 1972 graduate of Haverling High School in Bath, where he participated in all state swimming. Barry also received an associate’s degree in forestry from Paul Smith’s College.

For 15 years he was employed by USDA and retired in 2004 from Wakefern Food Corp. in Middletown, N.Y.

An avid outdoorsman, Barry loved nature, hiking, swimming and hunting. He also enjoyed motorcycles and working with wood, making miniature train parts.

His loving family includes his wife of 17 years, the former Kathleen Woehrle, who he married in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Nov. 21, 2002; seven children, Jason (Jessica) Wood, Cindy Wood Evans, Robert Melady (Krista Bowman), Katie Melady, Eileen (Daniel) Truex, James (Melinda) Melady and Michael Pisano (Denise Pedro); 20 grandchildren, Zachary (Marina) Melady, Daniel Truex, Alyssa Truex, Rory Truex, Kiera Truex, Alllie Melady, Hadyen Melady, Karly Struble, Miles Struble, Evan Pisano, Jaeda Bowman, Keeghan Melady, Arya Melady, Willow Bowman, Trey Bowman, Alex Zicot, Paul Evans, Kaleigh Evans, Olivia Dimelo and Victor Dimelo; four great-grandchildren, Ethan Colon, Adalynn Zicot, Emma Melady and Ariel Colon; one sister, Sally (Jack) Wood Hefti. He is also survived by his dogs, Mudemae and Nakata.

A gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in his memory to either the Guthrie Corning Cancer and Infusion Center, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, N.Y. 14830 or to the Family Life Network, P.O. Box 506, Bath, N.Y. 14810.

