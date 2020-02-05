DANSVILLE — Gary L. Lemen, 76, peacefully passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 28, 2019 at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, Calif. Gary was born March 27, 1943 in Hornell, N.Y. to Leon and Harriet Lemen. The family moved back to Leon’s hometown of Dansville in 1959, and Gary lived there until his death. Gary was a 1965 graduate of Dansville High School and worked there for 40 years as a custodian, until his retirement in 2005. Nicknamed “Lark” or "Larkie" after Meadowlark Lemon of the Harlem Globetrotters, Gary played an integral role in the Dansville Schools sports programs. He was admired as a kind, mild-mannered gentleman whose presence was always appreciated at Dansville school sporting events. Gary helped to manage the teams and spoke to the players about the importance of maintaining good sportsmanship within the spirit of competition. He traveled with teams to out-of-town games and was a true sports fan. In 2000, Gary “Lark” Lemen became the first inductee to Dansville High School’s Wall of Fame. Gary's sports knowledge and advice have benefited many generations of Dansville athletes, and he leaves behind a significant legacy of community support. Gary visited his sister, Sandra, and her family in California every winter, arriving in early December and returning to Dansville in the spring. Gary took daily walks and enjoyed yard work and feeding a busy backyard of birds. He played fierce games of chess with his niece, Gretchen (most of which he won). He accompanied Sandra and Philip on a trip to Hawaii, toured California with them, and went on whale-watching expeditions. Gary attended the theater, played golf on local courses, and cheered on the San Diego Padres and the San Diego State Aztecs. He and Philip traveled to Arizona to watch baseball Spring Training. Gary had many friends in the Dansville area. He met them frequently for breakfast at the Sunrise Restaurant, lunch at Scovill's, special events about town ... and never forgot their birthdays. He was a dedicated golfer at the Brae Burn Golf Course in Dansville. Gary is survived by his sister, Sandra L. Dempewolf (Philip); niece, Gretchen L. Dempewolf (David Toplon); nephew, Geoffrey P. Dempewolf (Megan); and grand-nephew, Marcus L. Dempewolf. Gary will be resting at the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home in Dansville, N.Y., until his family is able to return to Dansville and hold a memorial service for him in the spring. Further details will be posted about the arrangements and date of the service on the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home's website: https://bairdfuneralhomes.com/. Please visit website to light a candle for Gary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following organizations: Dansville All Sport Booster Club, P.O. Box 325, Dansville, N.Y. 14437; Scripps Health Foundation, P.O. Box 2669, La Jolla, CA 92038; American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.