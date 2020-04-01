Clinton — Earl Holmes, 96, formerly of Sauquoit, passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living with his loving family at his side.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Inurnment along with his wife Jean will be in Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

He was born in Vine Valley Oct. 9, 1923, a son of the late Charles E. and Floss English Holmes and was a graduate of Middlesex Valley Central School.

Earl proudly served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army and on Feb. 16, 1946 was united in marriage with Jean Phalen in Stanley. It was a loving union of 53 years until her passing on Aug. 28, 1999.

For many years, Earl was the area manager for Eastern A.I. of Ithaca.

He was an avid Ham Radio Operator, going by the call letters “KI2Z”, and for many years volunteered for the Boilermaker Road Race, where he assisted with communication between race officials and the E.M.T.s.

Throughout his life he was an avid hunter, amateur pilot, golfer and enjoyed his many winters in Myrtle Beach.

Earl is survived by his daughters, Sylvia Jorgensen and Peter McLaren of Catskill, Sue and Gordon Harpine of Burnt Hills, Bev and Jim Jaros of Deerfield, and Gail and Bill Warner of Manchester, N.H.; 10 grandchildren, Ray and Elizabeth Warner, Jen and Tim Gray, Greg and Angie Jaros, Scott and Kim Harpine, Rick and Brook Jorgensen, Stacy and Jim O’Neill, Rob

Jorgensen and fiancee Samantha Pacion, Elizabeth and Kyle Burton, Bill and Emily Warner and Patrick and Julie Warner, 21 great-grandchildren, with number 22 due within a month and one great-great-granddaughter.

He is also survived by his sister; Martha Sullivan; his brother-in-law; Robert Phalen of Gorham, and many nieces and nephews.

Earl was predeceased by his grandson, Kevin Jaros; his brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Doris Stewart, and his brothers-in-law, Fred Bowker and Peter Sullivan.

Earl’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Brookdale Senior Living, especially Bonnie and her band of angels, for the compassionate care their father received during his stay with them.

To view Earl’s online memorial, please go to: www.smith-funeralhome.com