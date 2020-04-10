Irene S. McManus, age 84, formerly of Savona, NY passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon with her family by her side.

Irene is predeceased by her husband Edward of almost 57 years. Irene is survived by her daughter Deanna McManus (Dean Cody) of Bath, NY sons Derek (Lesley) of Painted Post, NY and Dean (Julie) of Addison, NY and her two grandchildren Allison Elliott-McManus (Sam Newell) of Corning, NY and Austin McManus of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by her sister Francis Bates (Richard), her sister in law Mary Ellen Lathrop, and several nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

Irene married Edward August 22nd, 1959 at St. Pius Church in Cohocton, NY. They lived in Savona for many years raising their three children. In their later years, they moved to Bath, NY and then finally to Painted Post, NY.

Irene was a bookkeeper and administrative assistant for several businesses including the Boy Scout Office, Fran’s Fashions, and retired from Taylor Great Western Wineries where she worked in the visitor’s center. She was an active member of a professional women’s association in Bath for several years. In her later years, she sold Avon locally and enjoyed seeing all her customers.

She was active in her local community of Savona volunteering for the local little league, snowmobile club, and was the president of the Savona Band Boosters. Irene was also a long-time member of the Charles E. Wescott Bath American Legion Post 173 Women’s Auxiliary. Irene was also a long-time and devoted Catholic and attended St. Joseph’s Church in Campbell. She served there as a trustee and helped with the annual Christmas Bazaar.

Irene in her younger years enjoyed bowling in local leagues. She also enjoyed doing ceramics, collecting hallmark ornaments and gardening. She loved listening to Polish music, seeing her grandchildren grow, petting her grand dogs and enjoyed watching baseball especially the Atlanta Braves.

Her family will miss her but know that she is at peace now after a tough battle with a long-term illness. The family would like to give a special thanks for the help she received over the years from Corning Meals on Wheels and recently the nurses from Care First and the home health aides that took such good care of Mom in her final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Corning Meals on Wheels or Care First both

of Corning, NY.

A private service with immediate family will be held at Fagan’s Funeral Home and burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Bath.