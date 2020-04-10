Richard F. Small, age 67, of Bath, NY, died Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Brunswick Maine, April 22, 1952 the son of Lendall and Lorette (Richards) Small. Mr. Small was a Farmer and avid Musician and Photographer. He retired as the Head of Medical Media from the Bath VAMC. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, amazing father and good

friend to all.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte (Hoffman) Small; four step daughters, Jacqueline Baker, Alicia (Harold) Bulkley, Kamilah Baker and Crystal Hoffman; seven grandchildren, Rayan, Joseph, Emilee, Samantha, Anthony, Elliott and Wyatt, great grandson, Josh and many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in law.

At his request there will be no services. Condolences may be made at fagans

funeralhome.com.