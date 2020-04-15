Penn Yan — Daryn A. Potts, 60, of Penn Yan, passed away in her daughter’s home Wednesday, April 8, 2020 after a courageous fight against cancer.

Calling hours and a memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, as someone who always wanted to help others in need in our community, memorial contributions can be made to The Hope Walk of Yates County, P.O. Box 174, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527 or Milly’s Pantry, 19 Main St., Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527.

Daryn is survived by her mother, Janice (McConnell) Ogden; her daughter, Kimberly (Dale) Perry; her sons, Gregory (Allie) Campo and Michael Potts; her sisters, Carol Ogden and Rhea Ogden; her grandchildren, Colton Potts and Josephine Perry; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts.

Daryn is predeceased by her father, “Sonny” Darius Ogden; grandparents, Philip and Rhea Ogden; grandparents Warren and Carol McConnell, as well as many aunts and uncles. Daryn also had many extended family members in the Potts and Campo families that she cared for and had many memories with.

Daryn was born Aug. 26, 1959 in Bath. She graduated in the Class of 1977 from Penn Yan Academy and stayed close with many of her classmates. Daryn worked as a social welfare examiner at the Department of Social Services in Yates County for 33 years, before having to retire early due to her medical condition. She was passionate about helping families in Yates County.

Daryn enjoyed spending time on Keuka Lake growing up and throughout her life. Whether it was going for a boat ride, skiing, swimming, or driving around the lake, it brought her much joy to live here. Her friends and family all have great memories of spending time with her at family cottages on the lake. For many years, Daryn was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, especially to warm weather and beaches.

After her first cancer diagnosis in 2012, Daryn made it a priority to go on more vacations. She took many trips to Florida, the most recent just in February; toured Ireland with a great group of people; went on a Caribbean cruise, and more.

Daryn’s grandchildren were her pride and joy; spending time with them brought her so much happiness. She will be so dearly missed by all of those that knew and loved her.

To share a memory of Daryn with her family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com