EAST ROCHESTER/DANSVILLE — Eric R. Melenbacker, 73, passed away unexpectedly at home Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020.

He was born in Wayland, N.Y. on April 27, 1946, the son of the late Alfred Lewis and Mary Eileen (McMaster) Melenbacker. On Feb. 28, 1969, he was married to the former Wendy Hartmann, who survives.

Eric worked in broadcasting for over 56 years. He built several radio stations from scratch and eventually retired from WROC 8 TV as Chief Engineer.

He loved spending time with his family, doting over his cats, and admiring trains, which prompted his post-retirement job at the model train shop near his home.

Survived by his lovely wife Wendy of 51 years; daughter, Stephanie of Avon; son, Nathan (Shannon) of East Rochester; sister, Celia Melenbacker (Jack Harris) of Erieville , N.Y.; sister, Ingrid Melenbacker (John DeLaura) of Springfield, Va.; two half-sisters, two grandchildren, Sean and Margaret; and several cousins, nieces and nephews; his mother in-law, Elsie Hartmann of West Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St. Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.

Memorials can be sent to the Rochester & Genesee Valley Railroad Museum in Rush or to Lollipop Farm.