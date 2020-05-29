Clifford F. Green passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Clifford F. Green passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born August 5th, 1931 in Syracuse, New York. Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Roberta (Dyer) Green; his children Linda (Jack) Glosser, Deborah Harding and Mark (Betty Ann) Green, his four grandsons; Jack Glosser Jr., Evan, Owen and Colton Green. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Roger Dyer, and sister-in-law Betty Dyer and several nieces and nephews.

Cliff worked for Taylor Wine in Hammondsport, New York for 42 Years. Upon his retirement, Cliff and Roberta enjoyed their time traveling together to Myrtle Beach, SC in the winter and square dancing with the Champagne Whirl-A-Ways Square Dance Club. He was a life-long member of the Bath Elks Club. Cliff loved racing. In his early years, he assisted the Dutch Hoag Racing Team. In the years to follow, one could find him watching Nascar, supporting local short track racers, and cheering on his beloved New York Yankees.

Cliff epitomized the notion of working hard and taking care of the home that he built. He took great pride in supporting his family. He especially enjoyed supporting his grandsons through their various school activities and sporting events.

There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Tyrtle Beach Youth Fund. Please mail all donations to Steuben Youth Services Fund Inc. P.O. Box 444 Bath, NY 14810 with checks made payable to: Steuben Youth Services Fund, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.fagans

funeralhome.com.