Mary Ann Spangler, age 66, of Bath, NY died May 29, 2020 at home. She was born July 21, 1953 in Newark, NY, the daughter of Victor Washburn and Ida May (Abeel) Gould. Mary Ann worked as a Baker at Tops Market in Bath. She enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She married Robert James Spangler Sr. on March 18, 1977 and he predeceased her on November 5, 2001.

She is survived by her children; William Spangler of Bath, NY, Elizabeth Mitchell of Hammondsport, NY, Robert James Spangler Jr. and Susie Kroll both of Arizona and Michelle Eftang of Colorado, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no services.