Steven A. Whitmore age 60 of Jacksonville, North Carolina (Formerly Savona, New York) passed away unexpectedly Tuesday May 19th, 2020 at home. He was born in Bath, New York, December 3rd, 1959 the son of Fred Whitmore and Betty Whitmore. Steve was retired from Polly-O dairy in Campbell, New York. Known as an avid hunter and outdoorsman, Steve enjoyed hunting, fishing, kayaking and taking trips with his friends in the Muddy Crawlers Jeep Club. Steve was pre-deceased by his Mother Betty Whitmore, Father Fred Whitmore and his grandson Hunter Whitmore. Steve is survived by his wife Teresa Vought-Whitmore of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Daughter Stephanie (James) McKinley of Prattsburgh, New York. Amanda Lafritz of Jacksonville, North Carolina, Brittany Lafritz of Middletown, Delaware and son Daniel (Tracy) Whitmore of Savona, New York, as well as his other two children. Steve is also survived by five grandchildren Hailey, Haylo, Conner, Cayden and Caitlyn. Sisters, Dawn (Wayne) VanHousen of Savona, Ny. Penny (Carl) Peters of Savona, Ny. Yvonne (Clay) King of Savona, NY. Jackie (Gene) Buchanan of Savona, NY. Brothers Fred Whitmore of Campbell, NY. Todd (Jeanni) Whitmore of Campbell, NY and several nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be organized at a later date, in leu of flowers donations can be made to the widow at 112 Cardinal Rd. Jacksonville, North Carolina.