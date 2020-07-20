DANSVILLE — Richard L. Smallwood, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Rich was born March 22, 1948 in Mt. Morris, a son of Ernest and Geraldine (Congles) Smallwood. He was a retired employee of Kraft Foods in Avon after 32 years of dedicated service. He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Smallwood and Geraldine (Congles) Bentley; an uncle, Sam Congles; and a grandson, Gabriel.

He was a member of the Sparta Center United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching football; especially the Buffalo Bills; but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and relaxing at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Yvonne (Pfuntner) Smallwood; his son, Brian (Kristen) Smallwood; his daughters, Nancy Smallwood and Kristy Smallwood; six grandchildren, Braydon, Autumn, Annabelle, Alexandria “Allie” and Colton.

A memorial service will be held 11 am, Thursday July 23, at the Sparta Center United Methodist Church, 8455 Sparta Center Road, Dansville, NY 14437. Burial will be in Kiehle Cemetery, Sparta, NY.

Arrangements are with the Chamberlin-Baird Funeral Home, 73 Main St., Dansville.

Contributions may be made to the Sparta Center United Methodist Church.